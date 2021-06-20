Rico Andrean

"Rumah Kopi" Logo Design

"Rumah Kopi" Logo Design
The concept that I use in this logo is the shape of the coffee bean combined with the shape of the house. In addition, the shape of the chimney in the house is also combined with the center line of the coffee beans.

"Rumah Kopi" in english means "Coffee House".

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
