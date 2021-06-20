🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbler's, I want to share my new Online courses app design with you and the main goal of this app design is not just screens but the user can get the message of what app it is so user can browse courses and can see the progress of course that they are doing and also can know about upcoming courses.
Press "L" if you like the design
Thank you
karthik