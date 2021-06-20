Rifat Hossain

Business Card Design. Vol 01

I will design business cards that will grab the attention of future clients which capturing the aesthetic of your business. Your business card plays a vital role in developing the First impression in anyone's mind about your brand identity. It must be professional, unique, and minimal
