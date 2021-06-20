Will Killen

Happy Hippo Logo

Will Killen
Will Killen
  • Save
Happy Hippo Logo concept icons badges will killen fun project freelance webdesign happy hippo ui design branding design logo illustration custom design custom branding graphic design minimal
Download color palette

Logo concept for a new website that hosts all things creative - photography, art, books, architecture, kids activities etc.

Will Killen
Will Killen

More by Will Killen

View profile
    • Like