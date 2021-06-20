🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Cycling Race Flyer is a print flyer template for any cycling race, criterium, bicycle race against the clock or basically anything related to professional or amateur bike prix , special event or sport competition cycle related indeed
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
The model (cycler) is NOT included
Used fonts
Cream Cake:
https://www.dafont.com/cream-cake.font
Montserrat:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Budokan Rounded :
https://www.dafont.com/budokan-rounded.font
Size
5.8x5.8