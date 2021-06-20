LooLRyn

Swamp Cabin

Swamp Cabin isometric illustration voxel graphic design 3d
[MagicaVoxel Practice] Couple weeks after studying Inkscape, I landed in this amazing software. Dim light and slight reflect on water (glass) really excite me even more.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
