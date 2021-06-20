LooLRyn

Laboratory Room

Laboratory Room isometric illustration voxel
[MagicaVoxel Practice] Couple weeks after studying Inkscape, I landed in this amazing software. This time, i practice to make some object using the glass effect.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
