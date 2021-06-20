LooLRyn

FIRST ROOM!

FIRST ROOM! isometric illustration voxel
[MagicaVoxel Practice] Couple weeks after studying Inkscape, I landed in this amazing software. Digging for more! After watch some tutorials, this is my first try to put the light in place. So excited:D

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
