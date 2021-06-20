Alex Kostiuchenko

Vintage Military Compass

This is my game-ready model of the military compass designed by Russian Imperial Army topographist Vladimir Adrianov in 1907.

Modeled in Autodesk Maya, textured in Substance Painter and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.

I hope you enjoy my work, and also I invite you to subscribe on my YouTube channel!

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
