Elegant Messenger App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone 👋
.
I'm currently following the Messenger Application design challenge and this is my second design challenge with the following Messenger application design that I made, very simple and easy to understand, hopefully in this second challenge I can get lots of Upvotes, I beg you to support this design on my Uplabs profile.
.
what do you think about my design? if you like please press "L" to like this post ❤️ or, leave a comment below to input my design :).
.
If you want to download this design, you can check my Uplabs profile, don't forget to help support each of my designs there, thank you.
.
Have a project? I am available for a new project. Contact Me!
.
you want to see about me on
Instagram | Linkedin | Uplabs