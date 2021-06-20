Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Modern Military Backpack
This is my new game-ready model of modern military backpack.
Modeled in Autodesk Maya / ZBrush, textured in Substance Painter and rendered in Marmoset Toolbag.
I hope you enjoy my work, and also I invite you to subscribe on my YouTube channel!
👍 Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCuDztZqKSfgCRfTCxKU54JQ
👍 ArtStation: artstation.com/aeris
#military, #backpack, #hardsurface, #props, #prop, #game, #gamedev,
#cg, #cgart, #3drender, #game, #3d, #3dart, #3dartist, #3dmodeling, #art, #artist,#concept, #conceptart, #stalker, #inspiration