Shajedul Islam Tanvir

SPLASH SCREEN

Shajedul Islam Tanvir
Shajedul Islam Tanvir
  • Save
SPLASH SCREEN mobile ui dribbble fashion shopping education business agency furnitures apps screen apps minimal adobe photoshop splash screen apps design mobile apps user experience user interface ux
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

Here is my another design of SPLASH SCREEN. Full project coming soon. I tried to make something simple and minimal to look. I hope you guys will like this. I will appreciate if you want to critic or give me some more idea about it. Please feel free to comment :)

---

Thanks for watching.
If you like our work, please FOLLOW ME and don't forget to PRESS [ L ] to show your love.

---

Say hello!
Email: sajid.tanvir3@gmail.com
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
sajid.tanvir3@gmail.com |
https://www.fiverr.com/sajidtanvir

Shajedul Islam Tanvir
Shajedul Islam Tanvir

More by Shajedul Islam Tanvir

View profile
    • Like