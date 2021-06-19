Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Here is my another design of SPLASH SCREEN. Full project coming soon. I tried to make something simple and minimal to look. I hope you guys will like this. I will appreciate if you want to critic or give me some more idea about it. Please feel free to comment :)
---
Thanks for watching.
If you like our work, please FOLLOW ME and don't forget to PRESS [ L ] to show your love.
Say hello!
Email: sajid.tanvir3@gmail.com
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
sajid.tanvir3@gmail.com |
https://www.fiverr.com/sajidtanvir