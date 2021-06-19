AD9 Creative Studio

Logo Scheme Sample #1 for Sailor, a pirate themed restaurant.

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio
  • Save
Logo Scheme Sample #1 for Sailor, a pirate themed restaurant. restaurant food vintage typography vector logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

A classic restaurant bar logo, redesigned to a new modern version, the creative concept.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio

More by AD9 Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like