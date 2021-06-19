Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #034 - Car Interface

Daily UI #034 - Car Interface ui uidesign challenge car carinterface dailyuichallenge dailyui daily 034
Daily UI #034
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #034 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Font: IBM Plex Sans

portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
