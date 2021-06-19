AD9 Creative Studio

Logo Scheme Sample #2 for Fire Bull, a new hot sauce brand.

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio
  • Save
Logo Scheme Sample #2 for Fire Bull, a new hot sauce brand. food packaging vector logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

Creative concept for Fire Bull, logo design for a classic flavored hot sauce, the alternate versions, flavors are measured by the logo’s original gradient.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio

More by AD9 Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like