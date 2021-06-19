Melalie Staking Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Really excited! I currently working on the UI for the staking platform for the blockchain technology. With the MEL staking program, we want to provide our early investors with the possibility to stake their $MEL. While we are building out our platform and prepare our next marketing campaigns, our dedicated tokenholders will earn rewards.