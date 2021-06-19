C H A L L E N G E

Daily UI: Design a pop-up/overlay.

P R O C E S S

This one is quite personal. I thought about the daily affirmations exercise my therapist taught me to aid with my self-love and growth to overcome my mental illnesses. Sometimes (a lot of the time?) I struggle to see the positive and beautiful parts about myself. One thing she always says to me is "meet yourself with kindness." and one thing she always asks is "what would you say to your friend if they were in your shoes?".

All to say, I wanted to emulate this food for thought with a digital solution to help remind myself on the daily what my worth is.

S O L U T I O N

I had extracted a colour pallet from an illustration I love - that I found online and cannot remember the artist's name - a while back, but never used it. I decided to use it for my affirmation cards, but, after execution, I think I should have picked a more "dreamy" pallet. The idea behind my affirmation cards are to remind the user at the start of the day a nicety that they can use to set their intentions for the day.

When we set our own intentions for the day, it helps us keep control of our reactions and expectations for the day, somewhat like manifesting the day ahead.