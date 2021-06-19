AD9 Creative Studio

Logo Scheme Sample #2 for Sword, a new money app.

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio
  • Save
Logo Scheme Sample #2 for Sword, a new money app. typography vector logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

Sword, the idea of a PayPal-style app, the logo variants, ideal color scheme that matches the brand's personality.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio

More by AD9 Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like