Portfolio Landing Page - DailyUI 003

Hello Guys!

This is Shoot for #dailyui day 3, I created My Portfolio Landing Page and the challenges is create Landing Page.

Every day always learn something amazing, I'm so excited for this challenge.
I hope always learn something amazing and be a UI Designer.

Hope you guys like it, and let me know your opinions about this shoot!

Let's Connect armadika.design@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
