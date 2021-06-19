Kyle Weekley

Yard Sign Design - SaraVita Properties Inc.

Kyle Weekley
Kyle Weekley
  • Save
Yard Sign Design - SaraVita Properties Inc. real estate design design print design business design graphic design signage design
Download color palette

This is a real estate yard sign design that I entered in to a 99 Designs competition. I love this design because it is very clean and professional. Darker blue is also one of my favorite colors to work with.

Kyle Weekley
Kyle Weekley

More by Kyle Weekley

View profile
    • Like