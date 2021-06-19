Jehandan Jeyaseelan

Florist - Concept E-Commerce Website

Jehandan Jeyaseelan
Jehandan Jeyaseelan
  • Save
Florist - Concept E-Commerce Website e-commerce website website design webflow
Florist - Concept E-Commerce Website e-commerce website website design webflow
Florist - Concept E-Commerce Website e-commerce website website design webflow
Download color palette
  1. Screenshot 2021-06-20 120940.png
  2. Screenshot 2021-06-20 120017.png
  3. Screenshot 2021-06-20 120116.png

Florist is a concept website demonstrating Webflow's e-commerce features. The website was designed first then developed in Webflow. The shopping cart is not fully functional as this is a demo site however, a user can add items to the cart and remove them. A fully functional e-commerce site will allow a user to check out their purchases and accept online payment.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Jehandan Jeyaseelan
Jehandan Jeyaseelan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jehandan Jeyaseelan

View profile
    • Like