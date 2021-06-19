Advertising Design - Nexus Security

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an ad design that I entered in a 99 Designs competition for a company called Nexus Security. I love this design because it is very clean and organized. The contrast between the lime green and the dark gray is also very nice.