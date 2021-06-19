Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Advertising Design - Nexus Security

Advertising Design - Nexus Security print media flyer design business design print design graphic design ad design advertising
This is an ad design that I entered in a 99 Designs competition for a company called Nexus Security. I love this design because it is very clean and organized. The contrast between the lime green and the dark gray is also very nice.

