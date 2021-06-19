Kyle Weekley

Business Card Design - Sample Design Company

Kyle Weekley
Kyle Weekley
  • Save
Business Card Design - Sample Design Company business cards design business design graphic design print design business card design
Download color palette

This is a sample business card that I designed for my portfolio to showcase my abilities. Yellow is my favorite color so naturally, this is one of my favorite designs!

Kyle Weekley
Kyle Weekley

More by Kyle Weekley

View profile
    • Like