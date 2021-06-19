High School Web Design Final

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This website took a little bit of time to make, but overall I really loved the way it came out. It is a hypothetical record company that we had to advertise for up and coming artists. https://nahkibbe.wixsite.com/music-final