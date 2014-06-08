Could Jack Ma hold Chinese Football Dream

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
June 5, Alibaba Group and Hengda Group strategic cooperation signing ceremony held in football, Evergrande Football Club will be to increase their investment, Alibaba will spend 1.2 billion yuan shares, Hengda Hengda Football Club is owned 50% stake.
Take 马云(The CEO of Alibaba group) literally means horse and cloud，so i made this pic. I don‘t know if Alibaba can change the Chinese football or make a soccer dream. Good Luck and best Wishes.