I just released the Vintage Vector Logo Kit over at Creative Market (some say it's the happiest place on Earth!), and it includes 9 different vector logo templates as well as a handful of bonus icons for you to mix and match with these designs.
All fonts used are free, and fully editable! So check it out if you think it may be useful to you, full pack is $10: http://crtv.mk/jbBZ