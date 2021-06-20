Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly

Stay Rent Home Landing Page

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for Ui Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Stay Rent Home Landing Page branding 3d design illustration typography product design airbnb rental real estate home rent
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share another design, This time a landing page exploration for Staycation made simple and effortless .

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects:
Inbox your details or email: uifriendly.agency@gmail.com

Ui Friendly
Ui Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by Ui Friendly

View profile
    • Like