Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Carlito Centeno

Juneteenth Beyond 1865

Carlito Centeno
Carlito Centeno
  • Save
Juneteenth Beyond 1865 juneteenth type typography color
Download color palette

A simple exploration of typography and color to celebrate #Juneteenth. But don't mistake the simplicity of this piece for lack of intentionality. The colors, shapes, and sequence all carry meaning that's accessible to those who pause for a few moments to observe and contemplate.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Carlito Centeno
Carlito Centeno

More by Carlito Centeno

View profile
    • Like