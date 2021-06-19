Juneteenth Beyond 1865

Trending designs to inspire you
A simple exploration of typography and color to celebrate #Juneteenth. But don't mistake the simplicity of this piece for lack of intentionality. The colors, shapes, and sequence all carry meaning that's accessible to those who pause for a few moments to observe and contemplate.