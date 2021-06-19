JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

W & Rocket Minimalist Logo Design

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
  • Save
W & Rocket Minimalist Logo Design w letter brand logo rocket logo space rokcet letter logo design letter mark letter brand identity brand branding minimalist logo creative logodesign logo
Download color palette

Thanks review my logo design project. This W and rocket concept logo design. What do you think this logo design.
-----------------------------
Contact for any logo design
jkrrkm01011987@gmail.com

JAYANTA KUMAR ROY
JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

More by JAYANTA KUMAR ROY

View profile
    • Like