Interstellar Boundless - 4/4

Interstellar Boundless - 4/4 screen design illustration logo ui
Interstellar Boundless - Atlantis
The design was originally inspired by the movie 《The Martian》 and a UX(about Molecular Biotechnology Base and Outside the earth Planting Company) concept product I was planning.
Art goods & print poster -
Check out this Society6 post by HessL (@hessl) called "Interstellar Boundless - Atlantis", https://pin.it/1r9hIC0

Rebound of
Interstellar Boundless
By Hessl Jonathan
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
