Muhammad Zufar

Logo of MIM Cooperative

Muhammad Zufar
Muhammad Zufar
  • Save
Logo of MIM Cooperative branding logo
Download color palette

MIM Cooperative an economic organization owned and operated by individuals for the common good. The MIM Cooperative bases its activities on the principles of Islamic law which prioritizes the principle of kinship.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Muhammad Zufar
Muhammad Zufar

More by Muhammad Zufar

View profile
    • Like