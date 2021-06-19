ELLA

dance

ELLA
ELLA
  • Save
dance dance branding design logo
Download color palette

"not used"
it is a logo that was made for a dance course, I tried to keep it simple by using simple shapes, and add some edginess to it by playing with the contrast in colors.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
ELLA
ELLA

More by ELLA

View profile
    • Like