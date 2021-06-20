Eduard Bodak

aniBros Hero Header / Agency Landingpage

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
Hire Me
  • Save
aniBros Hero Header / Agency Landingpage ux landingpage clean design illustration vidily adobe xd typography minimal video clean hero header ui design ux design 2021 design website webdesign creative agency
aniBros Hero Header / Agency Landingpage ux landingpage clean design illustration vidily adobe xd typography minimal video clean hero header ui design ux design 2021 design website webdesign creative agency
aniBros Hero Header / Agency Landingpage ux landingpage clean design illustration vidily adobe xd typography minimal video clean hero header ui design ux design 2021 design website webdesign creative agency
aniBros Hero Header / Agency Landingpage ux landingpage clean design illustration vidily adobe xd typography minimal video clean hero header ui design ux design 2021 design website webdesign creative agency
aniBros Hero Header / Agency Landingpage ux landingpage clean design illustration vidily adobe xd typography minimal video clean hero header ui design ux design 2021 design website webdesign creative agency
Download color palette
  1. landingpage_creative_agency_01.png
  2. landingpage_creative-agency_02.png
  3. landingpage_creative_agency_03.png
  4. landingpage_creative_agency_04.png
  5. landingpage_creative_agency_05.png

Hey Dribbblers! 💙

This time i have tried to make a hero header about a creative agency. I wanted to keep it simple and clean. Design is made in Adobe XD. The really cool Illustrations comes from Piqo. It's called Vidily Illustration.

Would be happy to hear some feedback about my color choice from you! 😊

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot

Eduard Bodak
Eduard Bodak
UX/UI-Design & simple Illustrations 👋
Hire Me

More by Eduard Bodak

View profile
    • Like