Jawaher
is an online store affiliated with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that allows you to buy everything you need online from medicines, beauty products, medical devices and everything related to health and beauty.
project link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121821921/Jawaher-pharmacy-%28Branding-UIUX%29