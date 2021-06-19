Abdalla eldemerdash

Jawaher pharmacy

Abdalla eldemerdash
Abdalla eldemerdash
  • Save
Jawaher pharmacy app branding design brand identity pharmacy branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Jawaher
is an online store affiliated with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that allows you to buy everything you need online from medicines, beauty products, medical devices and everything related to health and beauty.

project link
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121821921/Jawaher-pharmacy-%28Branding-UIUX%29

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Abdalla eldemerdash
Abdalla eldemerdash

More by Abdalla eldemerdash

View profile
    • Like