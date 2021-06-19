Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Ostrikov

Sign Up - Daily Ui. Day 001

Oleg Ostrikov
Oleg Ostrikov
  • Save
Sign Up - Daily Ui. Day 001 login form design dailyuichallenge sign in ui mobile daily ui sign up 001 dailyui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
I joined the Daily UI Challenge. Each new shot I will use a random palette of colors. Thanks to #InColorBalance for palette №3050 for this shot. Feel free to leave feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Oleg Ostrikov
Oleg Ostrikov

More by Oleg Ostrikov

View profile
    • Like