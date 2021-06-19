Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leo Ehrlich

Budget Planner

Leo Ehrlich
Leo Ehrlich
  • Save
Budget Planner reports
Download color palette

I designed a cross-platform product (desktop, mobile, etc.) that allows users to manage
their finances. Users are able to easily create and adjust budgets to reach their
savings goals. The budget planner integrate with banks and financial tools to
give users an instant overview of their spending habits across various accounts. Data is implemented to enable users to plan their expenses, customize saving targets, and view account reports on a monthly or yearly basis.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Leo Ehrlich
Leo Ehrlich

More by Leo Ehrlich

View profile
    • Like