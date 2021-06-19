Audrey Chyneck

Looking for a job! Have you seen it?

Hey guys! I have recently certified as a Product Designer and I am now looking for a job 🙌🏻
In the meantime, I'm starting to make illustrations again while listening to Product design podcasts #neverstoplearning.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
