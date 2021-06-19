Applicant Profile | Recruiting Platform

Mohamed Kamal
Mohamed Kamal
😎Hi Creative folks!!
our shot today from uploading your resume to improve your chance of hiring by using Recruiting Platform ATS (Applicant Tracking System) - an in-house tool for the employers that are hiring students & youth,Recruiters and hiring managers can view a job applicants education and employment history, driving record, and download consent forms. They can also add notes and update an applicants status to stay organized during the hiring process.
hope you like it...
and don't forget to smash "L" 👊
Wanna design a rocking product collaboratively with us?
✪ Discover Tremoloo a digital design studio.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
