Rental Car App Prototype

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My goal is prototype more. I find that I always discover better ways to solve UX problems actually interacting with my designs rather than just viewing them staticly.
Expanding on the Exotic Car Rental App. Pulling inspiration from Airbnb and Zillow, with a horizontal scroll of cards opening a detail page.
Feedback always welcome.
Made with Origami Studio