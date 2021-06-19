UI Components | Recruiting Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
😎Hi Creative folks!!
our shot today from uploading your resume to improve your chance of hiring by using Recruiting Platform ATS (Applicant Tracking System) - an in-house tool for the employers that are hiring students & youth,Recruiters and hiring managers can view a job applicants education and employment history, driving record, and download consent forms. They can also add notes and update an applicants status to stay organized during the hiring process.
