Space Adventure - Pin Up Astronaut Girl

Space Adventure - Pin Up Astronaut Girl vintage badgedesign apparel design planet pop culture outer space sci-fi scifi astronaut girl graphic design astronaut space pin up branding clothing drawing artwork design concept illustration
"Space Adventure"
A sci-fi themed illustration showing the adventures of a female astronaut in outer space. Illustration made in retro pin up style.

See more at : https://www.designbyhumans.com/shop/Slikfreakdesign/

If you interested for commission, please contact us via email : ziddanlist009@gmail.com

Thank You!

