Raza Ishtiaq

Cycle Store Mobile App (Ecommerce)

Raza Ishtiaq
Raza Ishtiaq
  • Save
Cycle Store Mobile App (Ecommerce) store daraz ali express cycle cycle store mobile store app mobile app app store store app mobile ui design
Cycle Store Mobile App (Ecommerce) store daraz ali express cycle cycle store mobile store app mobile app app store store app mobile ui design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 7.png
  2. Frame 7.png

Hi friends, here is the Mobile app UI design for Ecommerce Store, This is cycles store here can buy cycles and their parts.

Hope you like it!

You need any design support? feel free to reach out raza.ishtiaq28@gmail.com

Raza Ishtiaq
Raza Ishtiaq

More by Raza Ishtiaq

View profile
    • Like