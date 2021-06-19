Jo

Activity Availability

Jo
Jo
  • Save
Activity Availability ui design flexbox css html
Download color palette

A work project of creating a digital timetable with live availability.

Some screenshots of the workflow...

https://www.figma.com/proto/LOEOTLnt54DM4xxqYMYn2J/Untitled?node-id=1%3A51&scaling=contain&page-id=0%3A1

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Jo
Jo

More by Jo

View profile
    • Like