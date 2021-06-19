David Hendrikson

You're never too old

You're never too old procreate hand drawn charity dog branding design vector graphic design animals illustration
Just finished. You'r Never Too Old To Be Loved design saving a senior dog named Featherstone who was left by his family at 17 years old at a city shelter. You can read about him here http://dogco.org/featherstone

Follow me on instagram for more art and animals I save https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/

