Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marissa Gustiani

Plan a Trip Feature for Travel App

Marissa Gustiani
Marissa Gustiani
  • Save
Plan a Trip Feature for Travel App plan a trip trip travel ui design adobe xd
Download color palette

This is a feature that lets you plan your own trip. You can choose the city that you'd like to go, the dates, and how many people will join the trip. You can also pick your own travel destinations, hotel and rental.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2021
Marissa Gustiani
Marissa Gustiani

More by Marissa Gustiani

View profile
    • Like