Financial Planner Feature for Travel App

Financial Planner Feature for Travel App budgeting financial travel design ui adobe xd
This feature is like a financial planner for your travel. You can input data such as your budget and expenses. I made this UI/UX while working for Travling.id, a digital travel agent based in Yogyakarta.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
