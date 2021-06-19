Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 052 :: Logo Design

Daily UI 052 :: Logo Design illustration logo branding app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This logo is for an app I've been designing for Google's UX design certification course. The app will allow users to order from food trucks, therefore a food truck icon is used in the logo along with the app name "street side" below it making this logo is modern, simple, and easily recognizable. The color theme for the logo is black and white as the app I'm designing also uses this theme. 

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
