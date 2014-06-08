Ivan Grozdić

2x Dribbble Invite

Ivan Grozdić
Ivan Grozdić
  • Save
2x Dribbble Invite dribbble invite
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

2 Dribbble invites are waiting for new Dribbblers.

Just e-mail me your best shot (400x300px of course!) and link to your dribbble profile at ivang.design (at) yahoo.com

Winners will be announced on June 15th.

----------------------------------------------------------------

So the invites go to https://dribbble.com/sydneyzh and https://dribbble.com/ohopkinson

Congrats and welcome to Dribbble!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Ivan Grozdić
Ivan Grozdić

More by Ivan Grozdić

View profile
    • Like