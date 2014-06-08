2x Dribbble Invite

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone,
2 Dribbble invites are waiting for new Dribbblers.
Just e-mail me your best shot (400x300px of course!) and link to your dribbble profile at ivang.design (at) yahoo.com
Winners will be announced on June 15th.
----------------------------------------------------------------
So the invites go to https://dribbble.com/sydneyzh and https://dribbble.com/ohopkinson
Congrats and welcome to Dribbble!