David Hendrikson

Stop Talking

Stop Talking hand drawn animal rescue charity branding dog design vector graphic design animals illustration
Stop talking start doing design to support abused and neglected animals through a network of 600 different nonprofits across the globe. Hendrick & Co.

Follow me on instagram for more art and animals I save https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/

