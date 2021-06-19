Daily Fitness Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi friends, here is the Mobile app UI design for Daily fitness, make challenge with you self to get fit , Daily goal setup, Set sports activities and set goal for every sports.
Hope you like it!
You need any design support? feel free to reach out raza.ishtiaq28@gmail.com