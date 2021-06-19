Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Raza Ishtiaq

Daily Fitness Mobile App

Daily Fitness Mobile App goal setup fitness ui fitness app app design
Hi friends, here is the Mobile app UI design for Daily fitness, make challenge with you self to get fit , Daily goal setup, Set sports activities and set goal for every sports.

Hope you like it!

You need any design support? feel free to reach out raza.ishtiaq28@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
